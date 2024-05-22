Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,382,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,823,000 after buying an additional 877,779 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $7,814,000. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,717,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,135,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 432,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 88,307 shares during the last quarter.

BSJO stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

