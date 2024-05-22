Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,343 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HubSpot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HubSpot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,840,000 after acquiring an additional 180,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in HubSpot by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after acquiring an additional 210,138 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.04.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $610.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.55 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $626.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,244 shares of company stock worth $15,177,181 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

