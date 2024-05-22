Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 59,165 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,165 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $57.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.