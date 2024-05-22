Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 817 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

