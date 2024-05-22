JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $33,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.36%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

