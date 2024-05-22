Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $19,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $4,157,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,386,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,552,622.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $54,183,354. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

