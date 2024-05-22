Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,019,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 70,576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,964,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE:KRC opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

