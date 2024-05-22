KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,144,490,000 after buying an additional 1,941,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,702,951,000 after buying an additional 1,805,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $728,543,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $885.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $694.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

