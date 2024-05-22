Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires 49,037 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3,568.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,037 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $885.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $298.06 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

