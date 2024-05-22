Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 11,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $885.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $694.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

