Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abacus Life and Legal & General Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $79.59 million 9.04 $9.52 million $0.02 562.78 Legal & General Group $11.97 billion 1.62 $568.46 million N/A N/A

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Legal & General Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Abacus Life and Legal & General Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility and Risk

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and Legal & General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life 0.11% 4.96% 2.52% Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Abacus Life beats Legal & General Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets. The LGC segment provides investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The Retail segment offers protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; reinsurance; savings and death benefits; annuities; lifetime mortgages; lifetime care plans; retirement interest only mortgages; and workplace savings scheme that provides corporate pension scheme solutions. It is also involved in the unit trust and institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. In addition, the company engages in the investment, operation, management, trading, and letting and operation of leased real estate; and construction of commercial buildings, financial intermediation, pension tracing and transfer, insurance agents and brokers, fund general partner, commercial lending, venture capital investing, contractual scheme, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory, business information consultancy, and technology services. Legal & General Group Plc was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

