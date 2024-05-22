M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in M/I Homes by 578.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,663 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.68.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

