Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Sells $130,343.10 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Magnite Stock Down 1.1 %

Magnite stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Magnite by 80.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,978 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,759,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

