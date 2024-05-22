Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Masimo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,607,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,393,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Masimo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,078,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Masimo Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MASI stock opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $169.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

