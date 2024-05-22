Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 23,980 Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 570.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 483,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $798.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

