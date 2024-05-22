Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $82.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

