Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $134.31 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.21. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $304,685. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

