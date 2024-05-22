Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $491,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $345.48 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $248.82 and a 12 month high of $345.62. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.