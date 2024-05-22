Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

