Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Carvana were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1,370.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 880.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 34,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 15.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1,225.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $115.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh bought 1,300 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 943,273 shares of company stock valued at $97,990,240. Corporate insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

