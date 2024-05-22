Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $223,000 in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

