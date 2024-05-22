Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $289,000 in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,878 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Open Text by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Open Text Stock Performance

OTEX stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.10. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.