Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $490,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,309 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Owens Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $178.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $181.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

