Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 811,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 157,173 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 208.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,765 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,708.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
YMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Y-mAbs Therapeutics
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- What are earnings reports?
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.