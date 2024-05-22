Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 811,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 157,173 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 208.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,765 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,708.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.