Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,436 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

