Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,115 shares of company stock worth $3,513,404. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TDC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

