Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 10,687 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,687 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,087,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 629,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 176,603 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 115,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.
Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend
Itaú Unibanco Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Itaú Unibanco
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.