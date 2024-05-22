Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 41,819 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 259.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Stock Performance
Shares of GNW stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
