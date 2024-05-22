Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 41,819 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 259.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.