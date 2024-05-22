Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 4,799 Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,755,000 after purchasing an additional 134,266 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 152.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 843,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after buying an additional 74,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Axos Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 642,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after buying an additional 56,634 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

