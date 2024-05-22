Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $51.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CM. Barclays began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

