Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.56.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $1,069,763. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

