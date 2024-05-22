Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,274 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Herbalife by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 10.2% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Herbalife by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Herbalife by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 246,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodica Macadrai acquired 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,385.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought 30,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 66,532 shares of company stock worth $643,642. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of HLF opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.24. Herbalife Ltd. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $19.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

