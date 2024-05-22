Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,100 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MLI stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,420.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,169 shares of company stock worth $3,391,302. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

