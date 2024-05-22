Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 224 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.