Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 405 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3,686.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,103 shares of company stock worth $720,600. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $69.69.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANM

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.