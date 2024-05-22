Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $335,000 Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 18.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Aaron’s stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $228.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAN. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

