Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cardlytics by 600.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 311,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $4,273,612.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,673,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,786,097.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 311,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $4,273,612.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,673,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,786,097.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $278,884.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,071.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 890,461 shares of company stock worth $10,961,539 and sold 36,306 shares worth $455,203. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

