Michele Murgel Sells 4,224 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Intapp alerts:

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Michele Murgel sold 4,860 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $195,712.20.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Intapp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intapp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Intapp by 30.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.