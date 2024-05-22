Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $136.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.