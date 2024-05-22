MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $885.48 and a 200-day moving average of $694.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $298.06 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

