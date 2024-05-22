Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 358,332 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 845,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,976,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,451,000 after buying an additional 2,873,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,579,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 1,880,397 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,576,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,826 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 430,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FCEL opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 8.26. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 105.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

