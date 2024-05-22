Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 172,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 247,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 67,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

DCO stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.26 million, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

