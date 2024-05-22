Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,997.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

ALLO opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $459.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

