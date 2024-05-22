Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

IRTC stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.31. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $132.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $179,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,687.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,942. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.