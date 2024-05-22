Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 14,173 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.