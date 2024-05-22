Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 960 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,187,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,602,000 after buying an additional 188,138 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 263,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 346,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.24. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99.

In related news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $45,072.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

