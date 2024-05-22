Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVE were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVE by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NVE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in NVE in the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter worth $2,855,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NVE by 72.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NVEC stock opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $370.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.21. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 57.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

