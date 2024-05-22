Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) by 380.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,945 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAXN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %

MAXN opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.