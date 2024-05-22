Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after buying an additional 3,417,316 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Viasat by 696.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 121,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Viasat by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 458,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

VSAT stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

