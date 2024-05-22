Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,569,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,893,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,119,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Robert W. Baird began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ELF stock opened at $159.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.