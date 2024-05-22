Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,569,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,893,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,119,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ELF stock opened at $159.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $221.83.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
